WFS to build new pharma facility in Copenhagen

Paris-based cargo handler Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) announced its plans to build a new pharmaceutical facility at Copenhagen Airport (CPH). Construction of the facility will begin in April.

The new building will cover an area of 1,500 square meters equipped with temperature-controlled facilities for 2°C to 8°C pharmaceutical products. The building will be accessible through four dedicated cargo doors and will accept both loose shipments and pre-built units, with storage space for 300 EUR pallets (measuring about 47 in. x 31.5 in) and 30 PMC pallets (which measure 125 in. x 88 or 96 in.). WFS anticipates construction of the new facilities will be completed by July, whereupon the building may undergo IATA CEIV Pharma pre-assessment.

WFS is also upgrading its existing temperature control areas in its current facility at CPH, which will handle pharma products requiring a temperature range of 15°C to 25°C.

According to WFS, since it opened the first stage of its pharma infrastructure at CPH late in 2017 – a temperature-controlled ULD storage area with the capacity to handle 16 units – the company has seen its volume of pharma shipments grow by 90 percent at CPH.

Last month, WFS attained its CEIV certification from IATA for pharmaceuticals handling at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS). The construction of this new facility at CPH shows a continuation of the company’s growth, demonstrated by the growing number of carriers selecting the company for ground handling operations.

The move bolsters CPH’s efforts in strengthening its CPH Cargo Community. The airport broke ground on a new cargo center at the beginning of last year, and has since attracted increasing investment from integrators and service from carriers.