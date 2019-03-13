WFS signs three-year handling contract with Qantas at DFW

Today, Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) inked a three-year ground handling deal at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) for Australia-based carrier Qantas Airways. The agreement extends WFS’s relationship with Qantas, for which it already provides cargo handling services at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The new agreement stipulates WFS will conduct ground handling services for the carrier’s passenger operations, as well as cargo and ramp handling for its freighter flights. WFS will handle about 3,400 tonnes per year for Qantas, which operates seven A380 passenger flights per week from DFW to Sydney (SYD), as well as a weekly 747-400F service.

Paris-based WFS is the largest ground handler at DFW and services several carriers, including AirBridgeCargo Airlines, Air China, Air France-KLM, Avianca, British Airways, Cargolux, China Airlines, Emirates Airline, Frontier Airlines, Lufthansa Cargo, Korean Air, Nippon Cargo Airlines and USPS. Globally, WFS has been expanding rapidly, particularly in Europe, where it is developing a new facility in Copenhagen (CPH), has gained the International Air Transportation Association’s (IATA’s) CEIV-Pharma certification in Amsterdam (AMS), and was recently chosen by Air Europa to service its operations at nine major European airports.