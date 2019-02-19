Top 5 ground handling innovations part I: streamlining scattered operations with digital technology

This first part of our top five innovations in ground handling feature focuses on the products of the air cargo industry’s digital technology trend.

While there are many projects pushing for automation and digitalization of processes, the key to ensuring widespread use of the technology across airport stakeholders relies upon creating a product that generates value in its ability to optimize operations of a common service between providers. Slot booking applications via cloud platforms and track-and-trace of ground handling equipment are two digital innovations strengthening airport ground handling operations.

Click on to read about digital innovations in part I or visit part II later this week to learn more about physical innovations in ground handling technology.