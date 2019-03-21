Cargo-partner turns 25, set to move into ‘BUD Cargo City’ this year

Vienna-based logistics provider cargo-partner, which is celebrating it 25th year in service in Hungary, said it will become one of the first tenants in the “BUD Cargo City” project at Budapest Ferenc Liszt Airport (BUD) before the end of this year.

Construction on the planned three-story facility began in in January of this year and will include 7,500 square meters of warehouse space, plus an office mezzanine for airfreight forwarders. Attila Becze, regional director of cargo-partner in Hungary, said he will invite “numerous customers and business partners” to and anniversary celebration at BUD this fall.

The BUD Cargo City project is part of the airport’s “BUD:2020” program that will invest €160 million to €180 million into the development of the airport, with an emphasis on expanding air cargo volumes and e-commerce capacity.

The Hungarian office of cargo-partner has been located at BUD since 1994 and has grown to become one of the leading logistics companies in the country, with a special focus on handling automotive and spare parts, pharmaceuticals and healthcare shipments, aircraft components, electronics and semiconductor technology.

In addition to regular departures from BUD, cargo-partner also offers ‘On-Board Courier’ services, charter flights, temperature-controlled transports and handling service for special and dangerous goods transports. With more than 140 employees in three offices across Hungary, cargo-partner operates a total of 30,000 square meter of warehouse space in the country.