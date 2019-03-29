BRU, MVD sign pharma corridor MoU

Brussels Airport (BRU) and Montevideo Airport (MVD), in Uruguay, have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost their joint effort to strengthen a pharma corridor between Europe and Latin America.

The two hubs have worked on several initiatives together already, including the launch of a route between Brussels and Montevideo – a regional hub for the southern half of the continent, and the gateway to the South Atlantic coast – following good distribution practices (GDP) guidelines to facilitate distribution to Brazil, Argentina and other South American destinations.

Bruno Guella, managing director at MVD, said his team has identified with BRU’s strategy for quite some time. “The way they’ve positioned themselves as a pharma gateway, with state-of-the-art infrastructure, pharma-oriented processes and internal quality standards … has definitely helped shape our mission and vision,” he said.

BRU has formed other similar initiatives over the past few years, such as its pharma corridor with Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) and Pharma.Aero, announced in January, in which the organizations agreed to headline a trans-Eurasian cold-chain route.